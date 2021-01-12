VPSO searches for suspect in theft of ATV vehicles

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is attempting to identify and locate a suspect in the theft of ATC vehicles.

The suspect is described as a white, heavy set male, approximately six-feet tall.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the suspect entered into a metal building near the intersection of La. Hwy 699 and La. Hwy 700 and stole two four-wheelers. The vehicles are described as a 2003 Honda 500, Green in color and a 2009 Honda 420 (VIN: 1HTE370294006478).

Video surveillance shows the suspect was dropped off on the road, walked to the building, pushed the first four wheeler out to the road and then drove east bound on La Hwy 699.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the truck drops the suspect off again and steals the second vehicle, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

If anyone locates the vehicle, please contact Sergeant Joshua Hebert at (337) 898-4403 or VPSO Patrol at (337) 898-4401.