VPSO: One arrested in Sunday shooting near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One man is behind bars after a shooting on S. Airport Rd. near Jacqulyn St. near Abbeville on Sunday, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO).

Troy Anthony Landry, 42, of Abbeville, was taken into custody and faces one charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to VPSO Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.

Langlinais said deputies responded to a shooting call at around 11:30 p.m., finding a victim in a ditch with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing, said Langlinais.