VPSO officials warn business owners to watch for counterfeit money

VERMILION PARISH, (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriffs Office is issuing a public service announcement for residents and business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit cash.

This happened after a business owner went to deposit money into their bank, but was notified one of the bills was a fraud.

Eddie Langlinais with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the case is under investigation.

Due to the circumstances, finding a suspect won’t be simple.

“There was multiple people that brought in cash that day and the gentlemen did not take a log on who gave him the money for the purposes,” said Langlinais. “It’s almost impossible to track down who gave him that $100 counterfeit currency.”

Langlinais says cases like this don’t happen often within the parish but, business owners should be aware. There are many ways to tell if you’re dealing with counterfeit money.

“Hold up the currency to the light,” he said. “You can look at the strip to tell if it’s actual currency or not.”

Businesses can also use scanners to tell if someone is attempting to pay for something using counterfeit money.

“Those aren’t 100% reliable but those are better than nothing.”

Secret Service offers a downloadable PDF called “Know Your Money” at that points out key features to look at to determine if a bill is real or fake.