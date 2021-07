VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says there is an active search for a 20-year-old man.

Detectives say Journal Robert Kelly is currently out of jail on a bond that has since been revoked by the court.

Kelly is 5’11 and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 893-0871 or contact your local 911.