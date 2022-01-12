Vermilion Parish: Two arrest made in New Year’s Eve shooting

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two arrest have been made in a New Year’s Eve shooting in Vermilion Parish.

According to Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Lover’s Lane, south of Abbeville.

He said on scene detectives identified two vehicles and a residence that had been shot 14 times with a .22 caliber firearm.

During the course of the investigation, he said, detectives identified a suspect vehicle and confirmed the driver of the vehicle as Craig Dewon Batiste of Rayne.

Bastiste was taken into custody January 7 without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for assault by drive-by shooting.

He has a $50K bond.

Through further investigation, he said, detectives developed information identifying the shooter as Johnathan Brian Lee from Crowley.

Lee was taken into custody January 11 without incident and booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for attempted 1st degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.

His bond is $175k.