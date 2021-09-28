Vermilion Parish Sheriff, Abbeville Police reactivate Violent Crimes Task Force, seeking suspects

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Due to an increase in crime in the Abbeville area, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) and the Abbeville Police Department (APD) announced the reactivation of the Violent Crimes Task Force Criminal Suppression Unit (VCTF).

Director Eddie Langlinais, who also serves as the VPSO’s Public Information Officer, said the VCTF will focus on street crimes and violence in the Abbeville area. Langlinais said the VCTF was involved in activity Monday night that may have prevented a crime from happening.

Langlinais said task force agents saw a white Kia car parked in the 300 block of Dutel St. Monday evening. Three men were in the car, one of whom was wearing a black ski mask. As the vehicle drove off, the VCTF attempted to stop the vehicle, which refused to stop. The car eventually crashed at the intersection of John Boudreaux and Simoneaux roads. The three men fled on foot. Narcotics, a loaded assault rifle and a black ski mask were found near the scene.

The VCTF is asking the public for information concerning the white Kia and/or any of the occupants. If you have information on this or any other crime, you’re encouraged to call (337) 740-4501, or download and log on to the P3 App to report your tips anonymously, where you can earn a cash reward.

“I’m confident the actions of the VCTS-CSU prevented a major crime from taking place,” said Langlinais. “The personnel within the VCTF-CSU from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department are working together to make a safer Vermilion Parish. We’ve made significant progress, but we will not stop until the violent criminals are off our streets”.

“As promised, I will continue to move your Sherriff’s office forward until the very last day I serve,” said Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion. “We are fortunate to have a Violent Crimes Task Force comprised of seasoned law enforcement personnel from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Abbeville Police Department. I would like to extend my thanks to Abbeville Mayor [Mark] Piazza and Chief [Bill] Spearman for their participation in our collaborative efforts.”