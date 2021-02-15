Vermilion Parish sets curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights

Vermilion Parish

by: Scott Lewis

(Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillion announced a parishwide curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The curfew prohibits vehicle traffic except essential emergency vehicles and essential personnel.

“If there is an emergency,  please contact emergency services. Emergency personnel are asking for the public’s cooperation and understanding that it may take them longer to safely respond to emergency situations,” said Abbeville Police Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Touchet.

