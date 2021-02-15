Vermilion Parish sets curfew for Monday and Tuesday nights

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Officials from the Lafayette and Vermilion parish sheriff's offices are warning citizens of a phone scam in which scammers demand money to take care of fake warrants.

"The scammer claims to have a warrant for the recipient’s arrest, demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant," stated a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. "Please be advised, neither the Lafayette nor the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks any type of payment over the telephone."