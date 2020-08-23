Vermilion Parish School Board pushes back school start date to Sept. 3

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2020, file photo, Cimmie Hunter, left, and Cadence Ludlow, both 6th graders, arrive at Liberty Elementary School during the first day of class in Murray, Utah. For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish School Board has decided to push back the start of school one week due to the dual storms in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, the district will use the same Thursday and Friday schedule that was originally in place, just for one week later.

“The inability to complete COVID preparations, the delay in delivery of goods, and the possible uses of our buses for mandatory evacuations played a role in this decision,” stated the post. “We also want our families ensuring their safety to be a top priority.”

The school board’s offices will also be closed starting at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug, 24 through the remainder of the week.

“Our offices and schools are scheduled to be open on August 31st and we hope to finalize our plans that were previously in place for our Strong Start 2020 plan,” stated the post.

Important dates for the district are as follows: