VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Tommy Byler said high school students will return to full-time campus classes.

Byler said the decision was based on data collected from the CDC and the state health department.

Elementary schools will remain in a hybrid learning operation that was put in place in fall 2020. Students’ return to campus will be staggered into routines beginning Monday, Feb. 1, Byler said. You can watch his PSA video on Facebook here.