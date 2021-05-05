Vermilion Parish Police Jury asks District Attorney Don Landry to withdraw the parish from coastal lawsuit

Vermilion Parish, LA., (KLFY) – On Monday May 3, 2021, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury voted unanimously to request District Attorney Don Landry remove the parish as a plaintiff in coastal litigation.

The costal litigation was filed in 2016 by several parishes. Former 15th Judicial District District Attorney Keith Stutes filed the lawsuit against the companies and included Vermilion Parish as a party in the lawsuit.

In 2016, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury voted in disapproval of the lawsuit, however, Stutes continued forward.

“There were certain requirements that were placed by the issuance of permits that required operators, those operating in the oil and gas industry, to clean up the sites once the operations were completed, to clean up, to restore the sites, to replant vegetation in areas that vegetation had been compromised,” Stutes said in 2016.

“I don’t think it sends a message to the oil companies they can come here and do what they want, I really don’t,” Current 15th Judicial District District Attorney Don Landry said.

The lawsuit against the dozens of companies claims the companies were causing marsh erosion, salt water intrusion, and releasing radio active water.

“I respect the wishes of the citizens, the lawsuit continues, it’s just going to be that Vermilion Parish won’t be a party in the lawsuit,” Landry said.

“The people there have ties there to the oil industry, the oil industry I think has been good for Vermilion Parish in terms of employment,” Landry said.

A lobbying group called Grow Louisiana Coalition issued a statement saying this was a win for Vermilion Parish.