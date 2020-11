VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 28-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Vermilion Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, Roland Bernard III was charged Monday.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Drew David said Bernard was incarcerated on several other charges at the time of his newest arrest.

No bond has been set on the conspiracy charge, David said.

Other details related to the conspiracy charge were not released.