Vermilion Parish job fair set for Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Theresa’s Holy Family Center in Abbeville will be host to a Vermilion Parish job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no fee for jobseekers to attend, though there is a $25 fee for employers to register to reserve table space. Employers who have open positions at the time of the job fair will get priority placement. Commission-based only employers will not be permitted.

Jobseekers should bring resumes and dress for success. For employers and jobseekers that would like more information – including affiliated events and sponsorship opportunities – a website has been created to provide all the necessary information.

“It’s been a challenging year for local employers, but the fair will offer them an opportunity to connect with hopefuls and rebuild their teams,” says Vermilion Chamber Director Lynn Guillory.

“With the pandemic unemployment benefits coming to an end this fall, we wanted to make sure we had a way for jobseekers to rejoin the workforce or jumpstart their careers,” adds Economic Development Director Anne Falgout.

Partners joining the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance include the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and South Louisiana Community College.