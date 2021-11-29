Vermilion Parish has two KLFY Food for Families Food Drive drop off locations

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish residents who would like to participate in the Food for Families Food Drive hosted by FoodNet can do so at the two drop-off locations in Vermilion Parish.

Marcello Davis with the Christian Service Center in Abbeville says the facility serves “about 1,000 families here a month at the pantry and we serve about 1,000 plate lunches at our CAFE.”

The center has partnered with FoodNet for nearly 10 years. Volunteers look forward to seeing the positive impact made on the community.

“Every year we’ve come close to four to 6,000 pounds of food and about that much in monetary donations as well,” explains Davis.

Davis says food drives like the Food for Families Food Drive helps even more during the holidays they, ” are able to keep our pantry stocked for the next three months.”

The second location is just a few miles away in Kaplan at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Food donations are received from local schools, businesses, churches and private donations. Last year the Kaplan food bank received over $9,000 monetary donations and over 20,000 pounds of food.

“We all just work together to provide that need for our residents. If you provide their wants you will never fulfill that need. I always say God spearheads our food bank,” explains Kaplan food bank president Melissa Guidry.

Vice-President Eva Morrison says they are accepting essential items as well as food.

If you would like to donate to the Christian service center you can do so at the Super 1 Foods in Abbeville from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. To donate to the Kaplan food bank, visit the Knights of Columbus Hall on Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both food banks accept donations and are open for pick-up throughout the week.