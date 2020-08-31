Vermilion Parish changes dates for start of school due to Hurricane Laura

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Superintendent of Schools Thomas Byler announced this morning that the school district will be moving its start date for classes back to Tuesday, Sept. 8 due to Hurricane Laura.
The following are important dates for the district:
- Monday, August 31st – Central Offices reopen
- Wednesday, September 2nd – School Offices reopen
- Tuesday, September 8th – “B” Day students on hybrid plan (grades 6th – 12th) report; Elementary girls (grades 1st – 5th) report; Kindergarten Testing (set up by individual schools); Pre-K Parent Orientation (set up by individual schools)
- Wednesday, September 9th – “A” Day students on hybrid plan (grades 6th – 12th) report; Elementary boys (grades 1st – 5th) report; Kindergarten Testing (set up by individual schools); Pre-K Parent Orientation (set up by individual schools); High School Virtual Vermilion Orientation
- Thursday, September 10th – “B” Day students on hybrid plan (grades 6th – 12th) report; ALL Elementary students (grades 1st – 5th) report; Kindergarten Testing (set up by individual schools); Pre-K 1/3 of students report (Will be notified if your child is in this group); High School Virtual Vermilion classes begins; Middle School Virtual Vermilion Orientation
- Friday, September 11th – “A” Day students on hybrid plan (grades 6th – 12th) report; ALL Elementary students (grades 1st – 5th) report; Pre-K 1/3 of students report (will be notified if your child is in this group); Kindergarten 1/2 students report (will be notified if your child is in this group); Middle School Virtual Vermilion classes begins
- Monday, September 14th – Middle School and High School on Regular Hybrid Schedule report; ALL Elementary students (grades 1st – 5th) report; Pre-K 1/3 of students report (Will be notified if your child is in this group); Kindergarten 1/2 students report (will be notified if your child is in this group); Elementary Virtual Vermilion Orientation
- Tuesday, September 15th – All Pre-K – 5th grade Elementary students report; Middle School and High School on Regular Hybrid Schedule report; Elementary School Virtual Vermilion classes begins