LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Teurlings Catholic High School had to be evacuated this morning after a suspect driving a stolen car from New Orleans crashed into a utility pole, causing a fire.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said her agency is working with Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after it was discovered the car was stolen in a carjacking at gunpoint in New Orleans. The suspect has not been identified at this time.