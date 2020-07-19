Vermilion Parish animal rescue group out of funds, asking for donations

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An animal rescue group is turning to the public for donations after veterinarian bills — and animals in need of homes — have piled up.

Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA) is a 501 (c)(3) organization itself as a foster-based rescue group that works on saving as many animals from the Vermilion Parish Animal Control as possible. The Vermilion Parish Animal Control does not have an adoption program for the public, so AAVA “pulls” animals from the shelter to get them healthy and to re-home them.

AAVA’s Cynthia Hunt says the group currently has around 130 animals in its care, and they rely primarily on donations to keep their operations going.

“The shelter is over capacity on dogs and cats,” read the group’s call for help on Facebook. “We will have to stop pulling animals. Things are very critical.”

Donations can be made to the group via: