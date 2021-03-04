UPDATE: Man injured in officer-involved shooting overnight in Kaplan, investigation underway



UPDATE: At approximately 10:46 p.m. on March 3, 2021, The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to assist Kaplan Police in regards to a person wielding lawn mower blades at 2705 N. Herpin St.



Captain Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says that while en route to the scene a call was received of shots fired at the same location.



VPSO Detectives responded and are currently obtaining information on the sequence of events that led to the shooting.



A preliminary investigation indicated that Kaplan Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:12 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.



David says that shortly after leaving the scene, officers were called back a second time and the suspect, Larry Litwiler, Jr., was reportedly seen wielding two lawn mower blades and damaging vehicles at the residence.



Officers attempted to deescalate the situation when Litwiler began moving towards the officers.



David says that two Kaplan Police officers fired their weapons, striking Litwiler.



He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The investigation is still in its early stages and more updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – Kaplan police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened at on 100 Pelican St. & Hwy 35 in Kaplan.

Little information about the shooting is being released at this time.

We will update the story as we get more information.