Unrestrained Abbeville woman killed in single-vehicle crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. (LKFY) — A 34-year-old Abbeville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning due to being unrestrained in her car, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on La Hwy 330 in Vermilion Parish.

The crash took the life of Sasha Menard, 34, of Abbeville.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed that the crash occurred as Menard was driving west on LA 330 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

For unknown reasons, Menard’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Silverado entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Menard was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is suspected and a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths in 2021.