Two men involved in unrelated shootings extradited to Abbeville from out of state

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two men involved in unrelated shootings have been extradited back to Vermilion Parish from out of state, according to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet.

Jamie Vallery

Jamie Vallery, 31, of Abbeville, was originally charged with principal to second-degree murder in the August 2019 homicide of Jacoby Lee. Vallery had originally been jailed, but his bond was reduced and he was able to bond out of jail. One month after bonding out, Vallery was arrested for a misdemeanor charge and also bonded out on that charge. Vallery was ordered to and failed to appear for several court appearances, according to Touchet.

Abbeville Police detectives later found out that Vallery was arrested in Naples, Fla. on narcotics charges. An arrest warrant was obtained for out-of-state bail jumping, and on Jan. 19, Abbeville officers traveled to Collier County in Florida to transport Vallery back to Abbeville. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

Kolby Mitchell

Kolby Mitchell, 23, of Abbeville, faced an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in a July 2020 drive-by shooting. He faced charges of attempted first-degree murder by drive by shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice and principal to illegal use of weapons.

According to Touchet, Mitchell’s information was uploaded to the NCIC database. Mitchell was found by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Corpus Christie, Tx., and was arrested after his name was run for warrants. Mitchell was extradited back to Abbeville on Jan. 22 from Kingsburg, Tx., and was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.