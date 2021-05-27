Two arrested in Vermilion Parish following investigation of multiple vehicle thefts

VERMILION PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with vehicle burglaries that have happened in the month of May, according to VPSO spokesperson Officer Eddie Langlinais.

On the morning of May 15, 2021, VPSO deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries across Vermilion Parish.

Coreiana Jazznay Jones, 20, was arrested for nine counts of principal to simple burglary and one count of principal to theft of a motor vehicle.

Kentrell J. Laday, 19, was arrested for nine counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

After a week-long investigation, detectives were able to identify one of five individuals involved as Jones and obtained an arrest warrant for her.

With the help of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the warrant was executed on the 700 block of Bonin Rd. in Lafayette. During that arrest, VPSO detectives and LPSO S.W.A.T. team members identified Laday as a second suspect.

During the time of Laday’s arrest, law enforcement also noticed illegal narcotics in the residence and obtained a search warrant.

Six firearms, large and small caliber ammunition, along with high round magazines, a large amount of high-grade marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located. Two firearms were confirmed stolen and one was identified as illegally modified.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are likely.

On behalf of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Couvillon would like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, cooperation, and support in this investigation.