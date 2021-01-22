Two arrested for attempted first-degree murder in Abbeville drive-by shooting investigation

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a Jan. 5 drive-by shooting in Vermilion Parish.

Tyshawn Charlot, 20, and Donald Briggs III, 23, both of Abbeville, were arrested on January 21 on warrants for attempted first-degree murder.

Tyshawn Charlot (VPSO)

Don Briggs III (VPSO)

Both Briggs and Charlot were taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force and Abbeville Police Department.

Search warrants were executed in two separate homes in Abbeville’s city limits where firearms were seized.

Both suspects were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correction Center.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible, authorities said.