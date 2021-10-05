Two arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2019 shooting death of Abbeville man

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department, through “recently discovered evidence,” has arrested and charged two men with second-degree murder in the shooting 2019 death of Timothy Green, according to a press release from APD.

Davionte Promise, 20, of Abbeville and Roderick Guidry, Jr., 20, of Abbeville were both arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On August 21, 2019, at approximately 6:09 p.m., officers with APD responded to a “shots fired” call near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. and S. Guegnon St.



Left: Davionte Promise. Right: Roderick Guidry, Jr.

Officers found victim Timothy Green, 35, of Abbeville at the scene. Green had been shot and later ran into a utility pole, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

A homicide investigation was conducted by the APD detective division.

Detectives, through “recently discovered evidence,” secured arrest warrants for Promise and Guidry.

Promise was placed under arrest without incident on Oct. 4, 2021.

Guidry was already incarcerated at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Center on unrelated charges.