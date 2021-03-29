Two arrested and charged in shooting death of Vermilion Parish teen

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of a Vermilion Parish teen.

Following a three-weeks long investigation into a shooting that occurred on March 7, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says felony warrants were secured for 25-year-old Kinnie Leshon Henderson, Jr. and 22-year-old Lashylaja Marie Turner.

Earlier today, detectives located Henderson and following a foot pursuit, were able to take him into custody without incident.

Turner, they said, was arrested nearby.

After being charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder, both were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without bond.

During his arrest, detectives say, Henderson was in possession of a large amount of suspected illegal narcotics and a weapon.

He now faces additional charged that include possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a daycare.