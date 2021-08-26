Two arrested after attempted shooting near Abbeville

Vermilion Parish
Wesley Lee Williams, Randy Rayshun Heathmon

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two Abbeville men are behind bars after Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they fired a gun at a potential victim but did not strike them.

Wesley Lee Williams, 65, of Abbeville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on a $150,000 bond. Williams’ nephew, Randy Rayshun Heathmon, 32, also of Abbeville, faces a charge of principal to attempted second-degree murder and was booked with a $50,000 bond.

Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said deputies responded to a shots-fired call along U.S. 167 north of Abbeville. The victim was unharmed. Williams and Heathmon were arrested on warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, said Langlinais.

