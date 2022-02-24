ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Two Abbeville men face identical charges after Abbeville Police say they fired high-powered rifles at a residence in the 800 block of S. East St. on Feb. 16.

Tra’Maine Viltz and Iverson Allen-Spencer, both age 19 and both from Abbeville, face charges of principal to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile charges, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet. Viltz also faces an additional charge of contempt of court. Viltz’s bond was set at $235,500. Allen-Spencer’s bond was set at $235,000.

Detectives found that “numerous shots” had been fired at the home, but the vehicle involved was not located until Wednesday, Feb. 23, when it was pulled over in a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away, said Touchet, and eventually crashed in a ditch along Woodlawn Rd. Officers were able to arrest Viltz and Allen-Spencer.

Touchet said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case. The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding this or any crime should call (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.