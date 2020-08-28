Thousands remain without power as heavy damage poses challenge for utility crews

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Each area in Acadiana has its own complication to worry about following Hurricane Laura.

Some experienced damage from heavy winds while others in lower areas racked up on sandbags. However, most are bearing the burden of power outages.

Hurricane Laura’s heavy winds and rainfall left a lasting impact on Abbeville residents.

Eddie Saddler and his family have been out of power for two days. They have gone extreme lengths to stay as comfortable as possible.

“We can’t breathe. I had to sleep on the porch last night,” he told News 10.

Saddler says he spotted a worker nearby assessing electricity damage on the street.

Saddler said he thought he would receive more answers instead, it was more uncertainty.

“I talked to the power people today with the truck. They were taking down all of the broke wires down. They say they won’t be able to hook us up until we get an electrician,” he said. They can’t do it themselves, they’re just hooking up the wires so we don’t know when we will have any electricity.

Saddler says he understands workers are doing the best they can.”

With his health conditions, 63-year-old Saddler said he can’t afford to be without electricity.

“They need to do what they need to do because they got sick people in these homes,” he said.