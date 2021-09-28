Thieves in white F-250 steal utility trailer, zero-turn lawn mower from property in Kaplan

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A zero-turn lawn mower and a utility trailer were stolen from a property in Kaplan.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, thieves in a white F-250 extended cab pick up truck stole a light grey 6-foot utility trailer, and a red zero-turn Toro time cutter from an area on Dalton Road.





The suspect’s vehicle has other identifying markers including a long-wheeled base with a LED light bar above the windshield, a heavy-duty front bumper and after-market rims, the sheriff’s office said.

It is believed that the truck is still in the Kaplan area, officials said.

Anyone with information on the Utility Trailer and/or Zero-Turn lawnmower or the vehicle involved in the theft is asked to contact Sergeant Chad Touchet at 337-898-4403.