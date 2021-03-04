Suspect involved in deadly Abbeville shooting faced felony gun charges and was a fugitive of justice

ABBEVILLE, La., (KLFY) – Court documents have revealed the suspect who shot a Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputy had arrest warrants and previous felony firearm charges.

Louisiana State Police have confirmed the suspect has been identified as Dwight Brown, 41.

According to Louisiana State Police, a deputy was attempting to serve an order of protective custody to Brown with the assistance of the Abbeville Police Department.

Brown was shot by deputies after firing a gun at the deputy and officers. Brown died from his injuries.

One Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot by Brown. The deputy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a trauma center in Lafayette.

Documents show Brown was expected to be in court for an arraignment on Jan. 7, 2021. Brown did not attend this court date and a fugitive warrant was placed for his arrest.

Brown was facing charges, which included illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, and illegal carrying of weapons. He was arrested in May of 2020 for these charges.

The documents allege Brown illegally and knowingly possessed a firearm which had previously been used in a robbery or theft.

Documents then state Brown unlawfully and intentionally in a criminally negligent manner discharged a firearm where it was foreseeable that human life may have been endangered.

There was also a bench warrant placed in 2017 after Brown failed to appear in court for several traffic violations.