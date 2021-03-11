Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Feb. 16 shooting on Greene Street in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 16 shooting that left 32-year-old Brandon Johnson dead.

Justin Williams, who was already in custody on other weapons charges, now faces one count of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of weapons.

The Abbeville Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

