State Police: Unrestrained Abbeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An 86-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 3267 on Jan. 3.

According to investigators with State Police Troop I, Alice Abbott was driving a 2005 Lincoln Town Car when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic from a stop sign.

Abbott’s vehicle was hit on the driver’s rear corner by a 2019 Ram 4500 pickup as she attempted to cross over La. 3267 while traveling south on S. Hospital Drive.

Abbott was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers were notified by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office that Abbott had died to her injuries on January 7, 2021.

The driver of the Ram was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in three deaths in 2021.