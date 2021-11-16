Shooting investigation underway in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Just after 2:30 p.m. one person was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday in Abbeville.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Johnathan Touchet said it happened near Schlesinger and Maude Streets.

The victim, according to Touchet, has been transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

KLFY has learned the victim is a male juvenile who was getting off a school bus and who may have been targeted.

Touchet did not confirm that information and said that due to the victim’s age, his identity was being withheld.

There remains a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting that include officers with the Abbeville Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT investigation team.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 337- 893-2511.