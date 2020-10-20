Sheriff’s office searching for owner of stray goat found walking near Abbeville

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a goat that was found on Dave Road, north of Abbeville off of Highway 82.

The black male goat was found walking around the area and appears to have gotten loose from its owner and may have chewed the rope to get away, the sheriff’s office said.

Lt. Dwayne Broussard with the Sheriff Dept. can be contacted at 337-893-0871 if you know the owner or have any information on the stray goat.

He is being held in a safe location with food and water, the sheriff’s office said.