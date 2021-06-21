Vermilion Parish School Board declines Type 1 charter school, says Type 2 a possibility

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) In March, the Vermilion Parish school board was presented an idea and proposal for a new charter school in the parish.

The presentation’s biggest push was to help alleviate overcrowding in the Maurice area.

The proposal was a K-8th grade school with about 800 kids in attendance.

A type one charter school has approval from the local school board.

If the charter school doesn’t get local approval, it can apply to the state BESE board for type two status.

If approved, the school can do what they want and students from other parishes can attend.

The state sends each parish about ten thousands dollars per student for education costs.

If a student attends a charter school, that facility ultimately receives the MFP funding.

Five of the eight Vermilion Parish school board members voted against having a type one charter school in the Maurice area.