Reactivation of Violent Crimes Task Force in Vermilion Parish already bringing crime down

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman says since reactivating the Violent Crimes Task Force, 40 or more guns have been taken off of the street. He says it’s all because law enforcement agencies are working together.



It’s been a year since Chief Spearman expressed just how badly the department needed help sweeping the Abbeville streets.

During that time, the number of officers employed was not enough to make a difference. Also, other law enforcement agencies were either short on staff and unable to assist the department, or too tied up with their own investigations.

The Vermilion Parish crimes task force was implemented but forced to slow down.

“It wasn’t a top priority at the time. We were working on other investigations,” said administration Lieutenant Johnathan Touchet.



According to Touchet, there’s been a pick-up in crime, causing the task force to re-activate.



“Our detective division along with VPSO has been working extra and using the resources to try and get these people off of our streets,” Touchet said.



There is still a high crime in Abbeville and across Vermilion Parish, however within the last few weeks, law enforcement has seen a decrease in the number of shots fired calls.

They are also cracking down on gun violence and drug activity.



Touchet says the department wants to “concentrate on street-level narcotics and street-level gang activity.”



Chief Spearman says he wants to personally thank the mayor and the sheriff for working together to help clean up the streets of Vermilion Parish.