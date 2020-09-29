Proposed parcel fee for economic development on ballot in Vermilion Parish

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Economic Development Alliance is proposing a new way of receiving funding to continue providing services to residents in the parish.

Instead of requesting funding from local municipalities, Anne Falgout of VEDA says a proposition will be added to all ballots on November 3.

Vermilion Parish residents will vote whether or not they’re in favor of paying a yearly fee.

“We would be levying $7.75 per parcel per fee. It’s only for parcels that don’t fall below the homestead exemption,” said Falgout.

If you do own a home and either your property tax was frozen or the value is below the 75,000 homestead exemption and you don’t receive a property tax bill currently this fee will not make you receive one.

Falgout says this parcel fee benefits all of Vermilion Parish.

“It’s money raised locally that stays locally to work on programs that benefit everyone,” explained Falgout. “From keeping your favorite business open to festivals to ecotourism to programs that benefit job fees.”