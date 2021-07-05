Prairieville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Prairieville woman is dead after Louisiana State Police (LSP) say she left the roadway in a single-vehicle crash on La. 82 in Vermilion Parish Sunday night.

Kelly B. Desormeaux, 36, of Prairieville, was traveling east on La. 82 in a 2007 Honda Accord shortly after 11 p.m. on July 4. For unknown reasons, her vehicle ran off the roadway to the left side. The car hit a ditch and overturned several times, causing Desormeaux to be throw from the vehicle, according to LSP TFC Thomas Gossen.

Desormeaux was not buckled at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.