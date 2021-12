ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Power has been restored to the southside of Abbeville after a transformer blew after being shot, according to city officials.

The outage started at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 after a main transformer at the Felicity Substation was shot in what city officials call an act of vandalism.

If you are a resident of Abbeville still experiencing loss of power due to this incident, you are urged to report it by calling (337)893-8550.