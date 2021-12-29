Power outage in Abbeville caused by transformer being shot

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A large portion of Abbeville lost power because of a blown transformer, which was out because it was shot, according to the Abbeville Police Department (APD).

On Dec. 29, the APD received a call of a blown transformer at the Felicity Street electrical substation. Based on the initial investigation, the blown transformer was out because it was shot.

Repair crews are working on the affected substation and have been able to restore power to much of the affected areas.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further details are being released at this time, but updates will be posted as they are available.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding this or any crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store