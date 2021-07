JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Hundreds of jobs are now officially heading to Iberia Parish. The company Delta Biofuel committed to A $70M renewal fuel plant following final approval of a significant tax exemption.

Louisiana is no stranger to producing power, but Delta Biofuel has committed to doing it in a new way. The company is purchasing the leftover dry pulp, known as bagasse, from four Acadiana sugar cane mills which will be processed into fuel pellets for energy production, much like wood or coal but with far less greenhouse gas emissions.