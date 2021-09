ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been issued for the western part of Abbeville after a broken water valve lowered water pressure in that area of town.

The affected area is within the following borders:

North of Old Kaplan highway

South of Alan LAne

East of Coulee Kinney Dr.

West of the Vermilion River.

Residents in this area should bring their water to a rolling boil for a full minute before consumption. The order is in effect until further notice.