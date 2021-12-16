Police investigating possible threat at Erath High

ERATH, La. (KLFY) – The Erath Police are currently investigating reports of possible threats at Erath High School.

According to Erath Police Chief Anna LaPointe, a call came in Wednesday about a possible threat against either the school as a whole or an individual. Both alleged threats are being investigated together.

No arrests have been made, but charges are pending.

An officer has been stationed at the school. No plans to release students or cancel classes have been made.

More details will be added as they become available.