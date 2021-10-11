Person injured in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police responded to a report of shots fired in the area Abadie Street.

On arrival, police say they located evidence of a shooting in the area of N. Bailey Street and Oak Street.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Johnathan Touchet said an initial investigation revealed that a man had been shot and brought to Abbeville General Hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene.

He said the victim was listed as stable and transported to another area hospital for further treatment.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511 or contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.