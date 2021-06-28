Person dies from gunshot wounds after being found thrown from a vehicle near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Vermilion Parish after a person was found thrown from a vehicle in a rural area south of Abbeville, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais.

In the early hours this morning, Langlinais said deputies responded to scene where the person had been left. When they got there, they discovered the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. An attempt was made to get the individual to a hospital, but the person died in before getting there.

Langlinais said the incident is being investigated as an active homicide, and details are currently limited.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

