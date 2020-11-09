One injured in Abbeville shooting, suspect considered ‘armed and extremely dangerous’

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person is listed in critical but stable condition after a Saturday afternoon shooting in Abbeville, and the suspect being sought is considered “armed and extremely dangerous” by police.

Dejon Mikel Chargois, 19, of Abbeville, is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons after he allegedly had an altercation with the shooting victim near East and Nugier streets before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. During the altercation, Chargois allegedly pulled a firearm and shot the victim in the abdomen, according to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Chargois, they are encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. In addition, citizens may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.