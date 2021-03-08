One dead, one injured in Abbeville from shots fired from a passing vehicle

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and another injured after being shot from a passing vehicle on March 7, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais said deputies received a call at around 7:48 a.m. Sunday morning from Abbeville Police about a possible shooting from outside the city limits.

The Abbeville Police Department responded to a residence on N. East Street in Abbeville where two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

Information was received by one of the victims was that they were traveling on Adier Road, when a passing vehicle fired shots, striking both victims. Both victims were taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims has died from his injuries, and the other remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still in the early stages and additional information will be forthcoming as it moves forward, said Langlinais.