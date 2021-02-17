One dead after shots fired in Abbeville Tuesday afternoon

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — One man is dead and Abbeville Police are searching for a gunman after shots were fired on Green Street near S. Lamar Street on Tuesday.

According to Public Information Officer Lt. Jonathan Touchet, police responded to the scene at around 5:20 p.m. and found the victim with one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

The detective division of the Abbeville Police Department is actively investigating this homicide. No details regarding the investigation are being released at this time.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who have any information regarding this case to please call (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.