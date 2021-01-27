Officials looking for suspect who shot two dogs and dumped their bodies near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Animal Control and Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for a suspect or suspects who shot two dogs and dumped their bodies near Abbeville.

A male dog was shot in the head and a female dog was shot in the abdomen, according to a Facebook post on the Vermilion Parish Rabies Animal Control page. The bodies of the dogs were dumped along Grosse Isle Rd. in Abbeville. A veterinarian’s examination indicates they were shot within the last 24 hours of their discovery this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to either call the Vermilion Parish Animal Control office at (337) 643-3160 or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 893-0871, using the case number 21-0000891.

