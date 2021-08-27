North Vermilion High to go virtual only through Sept. 3 due to COVID-19

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — While all schools in Vermilion Parish will be closed for Hurricane Ida on Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31, students at North Vermilion High School will not return to classes for the rest of the week.

According to Vermilion Parish School Board Superintendent Thomas Byler, classes at North Vermilion on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be virtual only. Byler said the “collection of data from COVID positives and quarantines over the past week” have led to the closure.

Details on virtual learning will be shared by school personnel, said Byler.