New Vermilion Parish school prepares to open doors in the midst of COVID-19 surge

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Williams Scholar Academy in Vermilion Parish is preparing for its first year of operations and will soon open its doors to students for the first time ever, all in the midst of a surge in COVID cases across the parish and state.

Classrooms are empty, and teachers still have a lot of prepping to do, but that will not stop WSA teachers from preparing for a safe and successful school year.

Students will soon enter the classrooms and Chief Academic Officer Tiffany Spraggins says she wants to make sure teachers are well-equipped and ready for what’s ahead.

“We are making sure that teachers are prepared for their first days of class, and that we are prepared to address learning whether that’s face-to-face or virtual,” Spraggins said.

To ensure a successful virtual learning experience, WSA teachers are undergoing intensive training.

Each teacher received their own laptop. During the training, teachers who are familiar with virtual learning gave first-time virtual teachers advice.

When it comes to providing a COVID-friendly classroom, Spraggins says there are several guidelines in place.

She says teachers are even taking their own initiative to keep themselves safe, like Deven Reynolds, who created her own COVID safety barrier around her podium and desk.

“We’ve already done the things to prepare for students to come into a safe environment,” said Spraggins