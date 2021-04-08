New Iberia Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Vermilion Parish

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An early morning crash killed a New Iberia man

Authorities say 35-year-old Brenton Keith Bobb was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Matthew Road in Vermilion Parish.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred during the night, but was not discovered until daylight hours. Troopers were able determine Bobb was traveling south on LA 13, at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his car and exited the roadway. Upon doing so, authorities say the car overturned several times before coming to rest on its passenger side in a field. Bobb, who was restrained at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation